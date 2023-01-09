SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — As one water crisis comes to an end, another continues in Fayette County.

For residents of Ramsey, Victor, and other smaller communities, the lack of clean water is an issue spanning decades.

The New Haven Public Service District held a meeting where two contracts were discussed, on Monday, January 9.

If approved, the contracts would provide the funds for two projects to bring water to the residents of several communities.

However, attempts to get the contracts funded dragged on for more than ten years.

Cynthia Bennett from Ramsay attended the meetings and said she has suffered from this problem for decades.

“47 years we’ve dealt with no clean water,” said Bennett. “We’ve had water but it’s been contaminated. If you had surgery, you couldn’t use it to clean with. And we have tried contacting several different areas trying to get water. We’ve been to meeting after meeting.”

The situation is so bad, many residents are forced to take multiple trips a week to a water pump located next to the Piggly Wiggly in Hico to fill their tanks.

“Once a week for me and my wife,” said John Walkup, a resident of Victor. “We’ve got a state patrolman, lives down the road from us. He’s got two little kids and a wife and he’s making three trips a week. I mean, that’s a lot of traveling around for him.”

Kenneth Hayes is the chairman of the New Haven PSD.

He said the turnout for the meeting makes it more difficult for the issue to be ignored.

“It’s easy to neglect, overlook a couple people,” said Hayes. But it’s a little more difficult to overlook all of these voters that have come out in concern because they don’t have water to drink, which represents health issues and a lot of other things where they live.”

At this time, there is no official word on when the two contracts might be approved.

