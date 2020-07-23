Residents in McDowell County go without water

GARY, WV (WVNS) — Mayor for the City of Gary in McDowell County, Larry Hairston, said people in the area are without water. Hairston said a water pump broke.

“We had two working and then one went out. And when that one went out, it put the pressure on the other one,” Hairston said.

Hairston said these community members will not go without water. People can pull up to city hall in Gary and grab water provided by the City of Welch and the West Virginia National Guard.

“We got trucks out there that the National Guard brought in. The city of Welch brought us a truck and they can come in and get that water. One truck is for cooking and another is for flushing commodes,” Hairston said.

He said they are ordering a new pump from out of state. He said they are not sure when things will return to normal.

“We can’t give them a direct answer. We tell them hopefully we may have something ready for this weekend,” Hairston said.