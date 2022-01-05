Residents unhappy with road project in Wyoming County, demanding state step in and help

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A project to widen a road in Wyoming County is causing concern for some of the people living there.

The Route 10 project is labeled as a safety project to improve the quality of the road from Logan to Kegley in Mercer County. However, some of the work from the Logan County line to Pineville has raised some questions.

Residents told 59News drainage issues have caused new guard rails to become loose, and some guardrail posts are not touching the ground and connected to secure posts. Larry Lambert, a resident of Oceana, said he wants to see the state fix the problems.

“I can blame it on someone you can blame it on someone, but until someone takes the initiative to come out and look in depth what we have, I just don’t believe they understand the severity of. Happening to our roadways,” Lambert said.

Joe Pack, the District 10 Maintenance Engineer for the Division of Highways, said they will ask for work to be redone if it does not meet the states standards.

“Any work that doesn’t meet our specification and standards are noted. We don’t pay the contractor for that work, and we demand that it be repaired or replaced or or redone to meet our standards,” Pack said.

Pack added the project isn’t complete and is scheduled to be completed by summer of this year.