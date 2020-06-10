Resigned magistrate still wins primary despite pulling out of race

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – In a heated magistrate race in Raleigh County, a candidate who actually pulled out of the race months before the primary still won the most votes on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Steve Massie won the Division 2 Magistrate race. Before the election, Massie publicly said he would not take the position if he won; that was after he submitted his resignation in March 2020 following allegations of unethical conduct by the Judicial Investigation Commission.

Raleigh County Clerk, Cecilia Chapman, told 59News by the time he resigned, it was too late to take his name off the ballot; however, that did not stop people from checking his name at the polls.

“Unfortunately, we find that a lot of people just don’t stay informed about what is going on and who the candidates are,” Chapman said. “Some people support for whatever reason and some people are against candidates for their own personal reasons.”

Chapman said Massie would have to not take the oath for the office and notify the chief judge.

The judge would then appoint someone to the seat. The runner up in this race is Stephanie French, but there is no West Virginia State Code that states she will automatically get the position.

59News reached out to Massie for comment, but he has not responded.