Resource Officers will remain in Wyoming County High Schools

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Board of Education announced it will have Prevention Resource Officers again this upcoming school year. There will be a resource officer at both Wyoming East and Westside High Schools.

Bill Toler is the resource officer at Westside. He said he learned a lot in the last year about what it means to be a PRO.

“Fortunately for me and Scott, we had a great opportunity under two great sheriffs to have a chance to learn to adapt and adjust. This job’s about adjusting, and the teachers welcomed us with open arms, and the vice principal and principal were great to us, so the adjustment was pretty easy,” Toler explained.

Toler said students also realized he was there to both protect them and help them, even outside of school.