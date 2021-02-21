Restaurants react to restrictions lifted per Gov. Justice

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice is now allowing businesses in West Virginia to operate at 75 percent. During his briefing on February 19, 2021, he announced bars, restaurants, and clothing stores can now allow more people into their businesses.

According to the Executive Order, bars are not allowed to have standing room or have people congregate.

Julian Ayala is the co-owner of El Bandido Mexican Restaurant in Beckley. He said he is happy they can now serve more customers.

“It’s time for us to get through this whole pandemic and honestly we leave it up to the professionals. I think it is the right time for us to keep moving forward and we are very happy about that,” Ayala said.



Business will still have to follow safety guidelines which include the mandatory face coverings, and social distancing.