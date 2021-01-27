Retired Greenbrier County Deputy loses battle with cancer

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A man who spent his life serving people in Greenbrier County lost his battle with cancer on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.

Captain David Hinkley served as a Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Deputy for nearly 27 years. Hinkley retired from the department in April 2020, but continued to serve people in the county as a civil process server.

Greenbrier County Sheriff, Bruce Sloan, said the passing of Hinkley will not only affect his department but law enforcement throughout the county.

“His passing is obviously a loss to the sheriff’s department and the law enforcement community in general,” Sloan said. “He’s been here so long, everyone knew him. Everyone in the court system knew him. It’s just a tremendous loss to everyone.”

Sloan said Hinkley was an experienced and dedicated officer who had a clear love for law enforcement. He added Captain Hinkley will be missed.