PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Princeton Police Department arrested a burglary suspect, caught by a civilian.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, around 3:00 am, police responded to a call about a theft on Meador Street in Princeton.

When police arrived, they found the suspect, Zackary Harman detained by the victim and retired marine solider, Travis Barker.

Barker said he thought it was his son at first, but when he figured out it wasn’t, he literally sprung into action.

“Jumped up immediately, told my wife to grab the phone and call the cops, someone’s breaking in my truck and at that time I had went downstairs, opened the door and he was on the driver’s side of the truck,” said Barker.

The Barkers said the suspect went through their car and tried stealing some personal items. The family owes it to their purchase of the ring security system. Barker said they bought the cameras about three weeks ago.

Lieutenant Jeremy Halsey with the Princeton Police Department said this is one of the reasons why it’s important to have extra security at your house.

“If you can get cameras up at your house, that helps us do our job. You may not be a victim of a crime but you could be in the area where the crime occurred and help us further our investigation and hopefully take the person off the street,” said Lt. Halsey.

Zackary Harman is held at Southern Regional Jail on entering without breaking and petty larceny charges.

Lieutenant Halsey said if you live in the Princeton area and had items missing from your vehicle, it could be connected. He asks you call the Princeton Police Department.