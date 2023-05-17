BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The third American Legions Legacy Ride is scheduled for May 20 and 21, 2023.

The charity ride is a three-day motorcycle ride across West Virginia. The ride will raise money for boys’ and girls’ state scholarships and for children of veterans.

This Friday, May 19, 2023, Cole Harley-Davidson will also host a bike night celebration from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be live music, food, drinks and prize drawings.

Brian Krabbe, with American Legion Riders, said everyone is welcome to attend free of charge.

“We do accept donations, but if you just want to come out and enjoy the night- feel welcome to bring the kids and bring the family!” said Krabbe.

Krabbe added he is grateful to Cole Harley-Davidson for their help and donations with the charity ride.