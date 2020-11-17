Reverse Christmas Parade coming to Beckley

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The city of Beckley will still hold their annual Christmas Parade with a little twist. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city will put on a reverse Christmas parade.

Director of Beckley Events Jill Moorefield said the parade normally brings a lot of people to Uptown Beckley and this is still a way for people to enjoy the holiday season.

“The theme is Christmas Winter Wonderland. And we’re just hoping for a really good turnout and that people will enjoy something a little different this year but still be able to celebrate the holiday,” Moorefield said.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5th, 2020 at Woodrow Wilson High School. Any organizations or businesses that would like to participate can contact the city to sign up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News