Reward increased in Greenbrier County homicide investigation one year later

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — In an attempt to gather more information in relation to the April 2, 2020 homicide of Danny and Daisy Foster, a reward for any information has been increased.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office increased the reward being offered in regards to any information relating to the homicide or subsequent arson of the Foster home. The reward was increased from the original $5,000 offered to now $10,000.

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said any information could help right now.

“We look into everything, we take all leads all information and we just ask them to contact our investigators and pass that information along,” Sloan said. “Again even if they think is meniscal or has no benefit to the case it may very well be what we need.”

Anyone with any information on this investigation is asked to contact Lieutenant G. R. Workman or Deputy A. L. Workman, with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, at (304) 647-6634 or the non-emergency 911 number, (304) 647-7911.

Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at www.crimestopperswv.com or (304) 673-9205.

Crime Stoppers of WV