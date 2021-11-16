Reward offered for information leading to arrest in 2020 murder investigation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest in a murder investigation after a man was found in his home after it had been on fire in December of 2020.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on December 14, 2020, calls were received of a building on fire at 144 Brittnae Lane in Beckley. During further investigation, firefighters found the home owner, Richard Rice Jr. had died within the home. The WV State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of death as a result of a homicide.

A combined reward of $10,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 255-9300 or through their Facebook page.

