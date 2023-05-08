BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — National Hospital Week is recognized every year to honor the selfless work of healthcare workers and systems across the nation. This week, May 7-12, 2023, Raleigh General Hospital is proud to celebrate the nearly 1,000 healthcare professionals and employees on their team.

These essential workers provide and serve our local communities to ensure every patient gets the care they need.

David Bunch, Chief Executive Officer at RGH, said it is a daily team effort by all staff.

“I mean so much support staff that goes into what we do every day,” said Bunch. “Whether it’s housekeeping, whether it’s dietary, all other departments that are here and support everything we do. Not just clinically, but overall, at the hospital, it’s all important.”

Bunch adds there will be food trucks, ice cream socials, service award banquets and much more this week to celebrate the hospital and its workers.

