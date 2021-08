BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh General Hospital is limiting visiting hours following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Visitors will only be allowed to see patients from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Inpatients and patients having procedures will be allowed one visitor per day. OB and ER patients will be allowed one visitor at all times.

Those visiting are asked to bring their own mask and wear it all times. Everyone entering RGH facilities will be screened from COVID-19.