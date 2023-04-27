BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Rhododendron Festival dates were announced for the month of May.

The festival will be going on through the month of May and offer Rhododendron related special events, art activities, music, walks and recreational opportunities.

Friday, May 5, 2023:

The monthly Sunset/Full Moon Group Walk and Bike Ride on the McManus Trail:

Walkers and riders will meet at the Art Park on 3rd Ave lot at 8:00 P.M. Active Southern WV community captains will lead the walk/ride to see the flower moon.

Saturday, May 6, 2023:

A Full Moon Walk will take place at Grandview.

Saturday, May 13, 2023:

The annual Sweet Treats dessert event is being held at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway between 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. The event has much to offer, which includes, sampling desserts, local youth performances, and an Emergency Preparedness Fair. Funds raised will go towards United Way and the Bill Withers statue.

A few vendor spaces are still available. If interested in participating, you must register by May 1, 2023. The entry form is on beckley.org, and be clicking on the Beckley Events page.

A pickleball tournament will also be held on this day. For more information, contact Dave Barksdale at 304-673-8390.

Sunday, May 14, 2023 to Saturday, May 27, 2023:

Active Southern WV is hosting a Rhododendron Photo contest accepting entries. For more information, visit the 2023 Rhododendron Festival Photo Contest event page The contest is for amateur photographers only.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023:

The Raleigh County Public Library will offer some activities during the festival including a Rhododendron Painting Class 4:00 P.M. You need to pre-register at the library and up to 20 participants will be accepted, so reserve your spot quickly. The library will also offer a couple of youth activities as well.

Clean for Spring Blossom, will be at the Black Knight. A silent auction will be featured along with speakers, performance by The Sparklers, and Kamron Lawson from American Idol. This charity event benefits the new Blossom Boutique at WIN WV. For more information and tickets, call 304-WIN-7083.

Saturday, May 20, 2023:

Shade Tree Car Club will be having a Car Show at Little Beaver State Park between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.

The Raleigh County Historical Society’s annual Founders Day at Wildwood will begin at 11:00 A.M. The event includes tours of the home of Alfred Beckley, the Founder of the City of Beckley.

Sunday, May 21, 2021:

On this wonderful Sunday afternoon, drive to Grandview to view the beautiful rhododendrons in bloom. The National Park Service will offer guided walks with rangers at Grandview at 3:00 P.M. and 4:00 P.M.

The festival will be concluded on Saturday, May 27 with the Rhododendron Car Show at Beckley Intermodal Gateway, downtown. The show will feature music by Jack & Davis Reid from 5:30 P.M.-7:30 P.M.

After the Car Show, Beckley Area Shag Club will be hosting a Dance at the Woman’s Club, from 8:00 P.M. to 10 P.M. on Saturday evening.

Local Exhibits to visit during May:

May Exhibit (thru mid September) – Animationland

May Exhibit (May 5 to June 10) – Les Fluers Exhibit at the Beckley Art Center

For more festival details, follow Beckley Events on Facebook, or call Beckley Events at 304-256-1776. You can also visit https://beckley.org/city-event-calendars/ for a full list of calendars and events.