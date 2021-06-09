Rhonda Walker pleads guilty to felony embezzlement

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Former Director of the Raleigh County Recreation Authority, Rhonda Walker, has pleaded guilty to one count of felony embezzlement.

Walker was originally arrested in 2018 for writing 16 checks to herself from 2012 to 2015. Investigators say she told deputies she wrote the checks to pay herself for vacation time not taken and to “give herself a raise.”

Court documents state, in total, Walker embezzled $18,536.11 from the Raleigh County Recreation Authority.

Rhonda Walker faces one to ten years in jail and must pay $18,536.11 in restitution. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m., but is subject to change.

Judge Robert Burnside presided over the plea hearing.