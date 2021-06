RICH CREEK, VA (WVNS) — The Rich Creek Police Department is looking for a man wanted on felony charges.

Jason Blankenship is wanted for a felony charge of abduction and several misdemeanor charges related to an incident that started in Monroe County on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Any with information about Blankenship’s location is urged to contact the RCPD at 540-921-3842 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 304-772-3911. The RCPD said you can remain anonymous.