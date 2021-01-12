Richlands man pleads guilty to building an IED

ABINGDON, VA (WVNS) — A man who showed up to a Tazewell County health clinic in June 2020 is now facing jail time. Cole Carini, 24, of Richlands, Virginia pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 to one count of possession and manufacture of an unregistered explosive device.

Carini went to the clinic in Richlands on June 3 with extensive injuries to his hands and shrapnel wounds in his neck and throat. He claimed at the time it was caused by a lawn mower accident.

An investigation into what happened turned up drawings at Carini’s house of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). There were also “significant quantities” of an explosive substance used to make IEDs and a pressure cooker device similar to the ones used during the Boston Marathon bombing.

Carini faces up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13, 2021.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Virginia State Police, the Richlands Police Department and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.