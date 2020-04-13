Richlands PD asks people near Clinch River to evacuate due to high water

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — Due to high water, the Richlands Police Department is asking people to begin voluntary evacuations along the Clinch River in the Brooklyn Addition and East First Street area.

Lt. Greg Reynolds told 59News anyone displaced by the floods should call the Richlands Police Department. They ask you provide address and name, and they will pass the information along to the Red Cross.The organization is working to get anyone displaced by the floods into shelters, including motels in Claypool Hill.

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020 the following roads are closed:

Matney Lane

River Road

Allegheny Street

Fourth Street

Buskil Avenue

Page Street

Patton Street

Prater Drive

Laramie Road

Shenandoah Avenue

Burnette Street

Patteson Street

Oriole Street

Critterville

