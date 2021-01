RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — Warming stations are set up at the Richlands Police Department for those without power.

According to a Facebook post from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department, people living in the Richlands area are undergoing a power outage. Power is expected to be restored around 3 p.m.

If you or someone you know needs a warm place to shelter, you can contact the Richlands Police Department at (276) 964-9134.