UPDATE: Missing child found safe

Thursday, July 16, 2020 8:30 a.m. UPDATE: RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — Police say an autistic child reported missing has been found safe.

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — The Richlands Police Department is currently looking for a missing autistic boy.

Police say 14-year-old Shawn Michael Harris walked away from his home on Spratt Road in Richlands sometime overnight Wednesay, July 15, or Thursday, July 16. Multiple crews, including police and fire rescue are searching behind Clinch Valley Bank to Tank Hill.

Anyone with information can contact the Richlands Police Department at

(276) 964-9134.