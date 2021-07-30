Ride to remember beloved community member and fund scholarships set for September

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — If you need a reason to break out the bike and ride through West Virginia’s mountains, here’s a reason that will benefit kids in our community.

The Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Ride is back in person this year. The 15th annual event is in memory of Lindsey, who died unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm in 2006.

The ride and poker run is set for Saturday, September 11, 2021. Paul Raines, founder of the event, said not only does the ride remember the life of a young woman who was very active in her community, proceeds will go towards a scholarship fund to help graduating seniors in our area.

“It keeps her memory alive and it helps the kids, I like kids,” Raines said.

You can pre-register for the ride at Western Auto in Rainelle. If you want to register the day of the 11th, meet at Spare time in Lewisburg between nine in the morning and noon. The ride will end at the Moose Lodge in Rainelle for a good meal and live music.

One of the scholarship winners from last year’s virtual event received money Frida, July 30, 2021. Lawson Vaughan just graduated from Greenbrier West. He plans to attend WVU and major in exercise physiology.

He told 59News he’s thankful to receive any help to further his education after the difficult year all students had.

“It means a lot, I’ve grown up here and this scholarship has always had a big impact on our community,” Lawson said.

Even though the Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship was virtual last year, they still raised $17,500.