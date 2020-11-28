Ritz Theater in Summers County showing free Christmas movies

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The Ritz Theater in Hinton will be showing free Christmas movies every weekend. They will show a variety of different holiday movies.

Signs are put up throughout the theater to help remind and regulate social distancing. Usually the theater can hold up to 310 people. This year, due to COVID-19, restrictions will not allow them to operate with a full theater.

“Typically, we open the box office about an hour before the movie starts and its first come first serve, and we seat one household per row, and we skip a row in between and since it is a big auditorium that allows for quite a bit of social distancing,” Jackie Farley, Manager of the Ritz Theater.



Free Christmas movies will be shown every Friday and Saturday until Christmas. The theater will not be open any other day of the week. For the complete list of movies, you can visit their website.