BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A road is closed in Beckley after a building partially collapsed on Main Street.

Dispatchers tell us the call came in just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Nobody was injured, Main Street is closed.

The Beckley Fire Department, Beckley Police Department and Jan Care Ambulance responded. An investigation into what caused the building to collapse is under investigation.