THURMOND, WV (WVNS) — A road is shut down in Fayette County after a tree fell from the hillside bringing down power lines.

Dispatchers said Thurmond Riverfront Road near Stonecliff Bridge is shut down as of 6 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020. The Division of Highways is on scene and Appalachian Power is in route to deal with the downed lines. Dispatch expects the road to be closed for around 6 hours.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.