WINTER WEATHER: Here’s a look at road closures across Southern WV

GHENT, WV (WVNS) -- Driving through winter weather can be a challenge for even the most experienced drivers.

Triple AAA said accidents tend to increase during severe weather but there are a few things you can do to avoid any issues when traveling on the road.

"Be sure to accelerate and to brake slowly. When you come to hills, do not try to power up those hills instead," Lori Weaver-Hawkins, Public Affairs Manager for Triple AAA Bluegrass, said. "Try to gain some inertia when you are still on the flat and that way you won't have to hit that accelerator because that is probably just going to end up leaving you spinning."