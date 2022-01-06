WINTER WEATHER: Here’s a look at road closures across Southern WV

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Due to progressing winter weather conditions, roads continue to close in the area. As more road closures are announced, they will be updated here.
Raleigh County:
- Maple Fork Road is currently shutdown due to a motor vehicle accident at 5:30 in the Bradley area of Raleigh county. Dispatchers told us at this time they know one person will be transported due to their injuries. Crews from Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department and Jan Care are on scene. The accident is being investigated by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.
Fayette County:
- The WV turnpike is closed in the area of the 64.5 mile marker southbound due to a jack knifed tractor trailer. The call came in to Turnpike dispatchers around 5:30 this evening. The area is between Mossy and Mahan.
As roads continue to get worse this evening, make sure to stay inside and stay safe. If you're thinking of going out and it isn't a necessity, don't.