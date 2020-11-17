Road closure announced in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Crews will be working to replace a large culvert in Summers County. The work on Griffith Creek Road will cause a closure to traffic starting on Dec. 1, 2020.

The West Virginia Division of Highways stated in a release the closure will be at milepost 0.84. Residents who use the road are advised to schedule their travel accordingly. The will need to park their vehicles south of the project location before construction begins at 7 a.m.

The project is expected to be complete by 6 p.m. on Dec. 1. Weather and unforeseen circumstances could cause the project to be extended. Drivers are asked to use caution when travelling in the area. They should expect delays or look for alternate routes to their destinations.

