GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A road closure in Greenbrier County could cause delays during the morning commute on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

A release from Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management stated that Anthony Road was closed due to a gas leak. All traffic will be rerouted away from the area of 219 and Anthony Road.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

