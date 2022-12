(WVNS) — There are road closures due to icy conditions in our region for Thursday, December 22, 2022.

From the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department: Route 3 in the area of White Oak Mountain is shutdown until DOH can arrive and salt the road. The road is completely impassable due to icy roadways.

Mercer County: There are no road closures in Mercer County but dispatch said they have received calls with drivers saying the roads are treacherous.