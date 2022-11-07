WHEELING, WV (WVNS) — The regular season is over and now it is time for teams to tackle the postseason and make their run to Wheeling. Checkout the matchups and game times.

AAA

#12 Princeton at #5 George Washington – Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 P.M.

#15 Woodrow Wilson at #2 Huntington Highlanders – Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 P.M.

AA

#12 Nicholas County at #5 Frankfort – Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 P.M.

#15 Bluefield at #2 Independence – Friday, Nov 11, 7:30 P.M.

A

#16 Petersburg at #1 James Monroe – Saturday, Nov. 12, 1:30 P.M.

#9 South Harrison at #8 Greenbrier West – Friday, Nov 11, 7:30 P.M.