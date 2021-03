PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Crews from the Oceana Fire Department in Wyoming County were out helping people with flooding on March 1, 2021. In a release on Facebook they stated there are multiple rescues under way.

Firefighters said roads next to Lynco Post Office and Westside High School are closed until further notice. This is due to high water. They are cautioning people not to attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Use the axiom, turn around, don’t drown.