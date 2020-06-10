Rob Rappold held strong lead over other mayoral candidates

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Incumbent Rob Rappold held a strong lead over five other candidates in Beckley’s mayoral race Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

“Frankly, I was somewhat surprised to get the number of votes that I did, but I was obviously very happy that I did,” Rappold laughed.

Unofficial results showed Rappold keeping his seat for another four years.

“I had five wonderful and very capable opponents, a very diverse group,” Rappold said. “They all worked so hard.”

During his current term, Rappold said he wanted to focus on building a better, more up to date Beckley.

“We were able to construct within the past 3 years, a $6 million dollar plus police headquarters,” Rappold added. “We’re in the process of winding down construction on the #3 fire station off the Z-way.”

Moving forward, Rappold said his main goal is to buy private property and turn it into city property, and focus on making specific areas more vibrant.

“We think there’s a lot of opportunity on Prince Street to enhance the entire downtown area,” Rappold said.

Rappold said he is eager to work with the people taking new seats on council.

“I encourage honest dialogue and I hope we can work things out for the good of the city, ” Rappold said.