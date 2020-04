LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Robert C. Byrd Clinic in Lewisburg confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 Friday, April 10, 2020.

No other information was given about the person.

Doctors at Robert C. Byrd clinic recommend calling your healthcare provider if you believe you have symptoms similar to COVID-19. Mobile clinic hours are from 10a.m-3p.m. Monday through Friday on a first come first serve basis. Telehealth is available by appointment.

If you have any questions call the clinic at 304-645-3220.