Robert C Byrd Clinic, Greenbrier County Board of Education join forces for informational Facebook Live event

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County parents worried about sending their kids to school will have a chance to ask their questions.

The Robert C. Byrd Clinic in Lewisburg partnered up with the Greenbrier County Board of Education to bring parents comfort with a Facebook Live event, looking to answer questions on how to safely send kids back to class. Nurse Practitioner Shannon Bashlor said they will also be reminding kids about the importance of wearing a mask and how to properly do so.

“We need to help kids not to have such a tremendous fear… to feel comfortable and trust the school system to take care of them, and know that we’re all watching out for them,” Bashlor said. “If we could help the parents feel that way as well, we can reach the children.”

The Facebook Live event is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at 7 p.m.