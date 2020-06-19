Robert C. Byrd Clinic sees increase in people wanting COVID-19 testing

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Doctors at Robert C. Byrd Clinic in Lewisburg set up a mobile testing unit nearly three weeks ago, and now they are expanding.

Doctors said they are seeing an increase in people wanting to get tested because of community exposure. Dr. Lauren Miller is the Medical Director at the Clinic. She told 59News when they heard about the outbreak at the beginning of the week, they immediately reached out to LabCorp to get more tests.

“We were operating the outside mobile clinic with the expectation that there could be asymptomatic spread within the community,” Dr. Miller said. “We prepared for this, we’re ready for it, and we’re ready to serve the community to help them and those who feel they need to be tested.”

Dr. Miller said patients can call ahead to expedite their testing process. The testing site is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

