Robson couple facing child neglect charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — During the evening hours of Tuesday, March 23, 2021, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious car parked near the Montgomery Bridge.

During the stop an evaluation done by a Sheriff’s Department Drug Recognition Expert concluded both suspects in the vehicle were under the influence of methamphetamines. Also in the vehicle was a 5-year old child.

Both suspects, Brandie Carpenter and Jamie Kubbe, both of Robson are charged with Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury. Carpenter, who was found to be the driver of the car is also charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.

Both suspects are awaiting court proceedings. All defendants are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.