Rocket Boys Festival blasts off with rocket launch

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Virtual Rocket Boys Festival kicked-off with a blast on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Boy Scouts came to New River Park in Beckley to construct their own rockets. Then, they were able to launch them as part of the virtual celebration. Tyler Vines told 59News he was excited to build the rocket.

“You don’t really get to see a real rocket all the time, but when you do get to see a rocket like that it gives you that little bit of excitement,” Vines said.

