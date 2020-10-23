Rocket Boys Festival returns virtually

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Rocket Boys will return home once again, but it will not be in-person this year.

The Rocket Boys Festival will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Scott Hill, the director of the festival, said the even starts Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. He said people can join to learn more about Coaldale, where the story of the Rocket Boys started. It is also a chance for kids to work one-on-one with Homer Hickam.

“It’s important for our young people to see people like them who have succeeded, and this is one of the ways we’re bringing them back to Southern West Virginia,” Hill explained.

Information will be posted to their website or to Facebook. The event runs from October 27-29, 2020.