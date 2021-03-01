Rockslide closes Sandstone Falls River Road

SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — Crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) are working to reopen Sandstone Falls River Road. A large rockslide closed the road on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Highway workers were assisted by a local farmer who used his tractor to help in clearing the roadway. There is no word on how long the road will be closed. As of 2:45 p.m. they had already been working for several hours.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling in the area. Anyone who uses Sandstone Falls River Road in the area across the New River from Summers County High School is asked to find an alternate route to their destination.