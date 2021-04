METALTON, WV (WVNS) — A rollover accident closes a road in Raleigh County as law enforcement clean the scene.

It happened on Harper Road near Eccles. Harper Road in Metalton is completely closed while the accident is being cleared. There is no word on whether there are injuries.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Jan Care Ambulance, and Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department are all on scene.

Stick with 59News as we continue to update the road closure.