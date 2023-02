GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man is indicted for the murder of Dee Ann Keene.

According to the indictment, on or about February 28, 2014, in Greenbrier County, Ronald Ray McMillion, “feloniously, willfully, maliciously, deliberately and unlawfully did slay, kill and murder Dee Ann Keene.”

McMillion was arrested Tuesday, February 14, 2023, and is being held without bond in Southern Regional Jail.

