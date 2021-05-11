Ronceverte business owner discusses water ‘inconvenience’

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Ronceverte’s water woes continue this week as construction workers replace the old pipes with new ones.

Tanya Hazelwood is the owner of a hotdog cart which relies on water to boil the hotdogs. She said the lack of water is a minor inconvenience. Her business at Wild Child Hodgepodgery is still bustling.

The only time she really feels the effects of the water issues is Monday, Wednesday, Friday, when she operates the hot dog cart.

“When there is a boil water advisory or the water is turned off, I’ll have to either double boil my water for the hotdogs or I’ll have to just use bottled water,” Hazelwood said. “It’s really not that bad of an inconvenience to be honest with you.”

Hazelwood said she is happy this project is being done in Ronceverte and hopes this will lower their water bills.