Ronceverte city administrators looking to upgrade sewer system

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Improvements are needed on the sewer system of Ronceverte in Greenbrier County.

According to Reba Mohler, the Ronceverte City Administrator, the sewer lines were installed more than 100 years ago. In that time, the fragile clay pipes degraded.

Mohler added the project is estimated to cost more than $4 million, but will be paid for by a combination of grants and loans.

“We’re looking at several other funding sources and get as many funding sources as possible with the smallest implications on rates for customers,” Mohler said.

The primary areas for replacement are situated in lower Ronceverte, or that portion of the town that is commonly referred to as ‘the flood zone.’ Repeated river flooding over the years left lower Ronceverte vulnerable to river water infusion and backed up sewage lines.

Upper Ronceverte, while newer, is also scheduled for sewage line replacement. That will include about 65 manhole access points this time around.

