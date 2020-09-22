Ronceverte Elementary installs drop-off box

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Students learning remotely at one school in Greenbrier County get a new way to drop-off their schoolwork.

A drop-off box was installed outside Ronceverte Elementary so students can safely return their homework without stepping in the building. The secured box is located at the entrance of the school.

Students who completed their work for the first week of school can leave it in the drop-off box by the end of the day on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

For more information on the drop off box, visit the Ronceverte Elementary PTO Facebook page.