Ronceverte grant helps pay overdue bills for some residents

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS)– A Greenbrier County community is trying to help people with utility bills. The West Virginia Utility Assistance Program provided more than $25,000 to assist people in Ronceverte with their past due bills.

Pamela Mentz is the City Administrator of Ronceverte. She said she is happy she can provide help for people during these challenging times.

“It helps them because we did offer a deferment, we did try to help those people because they couldn’t pay it. So we put them on a deferment where they can just pay a little each month along with their regular payment. And a lot of them try to pay it. But when you get that far behind it is very hard,” Mentz said.



The grant helped people catch up on bills between March and July of 2020. Mentz also said because of this grant, these people are no longer overdue.