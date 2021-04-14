Ronceverte Kroger hosts grand re-opening

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — After more than a year, the Kroger in Ronceverte is finally remodeled. On Wednesday, the company hosted its grand re-opening kick off.

Joseph Hanson is the store leader. He told 59News the $1.9 million remodel was a challenge during the pandemic. They put things on hold at the start of the pandemic, but Hanson said employees are excited to share their virtually brand-new store.

“We expanded a lot of our produce department and took it farther back in the store and expanded selection there,” Hanson said. “Wider aisles for our customers, make it easy to shop. We expanded the front end some as well and new floors.”

Hanson said with the expansion, they were able to sell more varieties of food and focus on their organic and all-natural selections.