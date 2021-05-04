Ronceverte residents talk water woes after being on boil water advisory for two weeks

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Old water pipes in one Greenbrier County town are causing headaches for people living there. While the old lines are replaced, many people in Ronceverte are under a boil water advisory.

Beginning April 20, 2021, people living off the main water tank in Ronceverte had to boil their water before use. According to an employee at City Hall, that same boil water advisory is currently active in the city.

Brantlee Elwell lived in Ronceverte for the last six years. She said they always had problems with their water.

“The real problem is old lines and they just need to be replaced” Elwell said. “Somebody’s going to have to go through it and it’s us. They’ve been here for over a hundred years obviously, as you’ve read. We’re just going to have to buck up and deal with it. It’s us or somebody else.”

A social media post from the City of Ronceverte reads “this pipe has been in use since 1902 and is 119-years-old,” and includes a picture of the more than 100-year-old water pipe.

Elwell said each day brings new inconveniences, such as if they will have water that day or even what color the water will be. On Saturday night and through Sunday, Elwell said her family had no water in their home.

“We went to church Sunday morning, so we took our little bucket of water and poured it over our heads to shower,” Elwell said. “You just do what you have to do.”

However, Elwell as well as community member, Penny Curtis, said while it is hard to live on limited water, it is a mild inconvenience and many others have it worse.

“A lot of places are a lot worse than us,” Curtis said. “A couple years ago there were some couple chemical spills and people couldn’t even bathe in it. At least we can bathe in ours when it runs. I mean, it’s an inconvenience.”

Both women said it is clear the city is working hard to repair the issue and being vigilant when it comes to keeping community members informed of progress and new issues that arise.

According to social media posts, Pepsi as well as American Water stepped in to supply water to the community. American Water placed a water tank on Edgar Avenue for people to fill up containers.

That tank is located across from Tri County Produce.

The city also wanted to remind people to turn off their hot water heaters if they do not have water. They added the Mayor of Alderson and several other city employees are helping Ronceverte with repairs.