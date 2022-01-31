Rotary Club of Beckley donates 200 blankets to local warming center

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Rotary Club held a blanket drive through January. The blankets were collected by the group for The United Way Warming Center.



The warming center is available when weather conditions move in for anyone who may be affected by the cold or in need of a warm place. Rotary Club President Rick Macak said his group set out to collect one-hundred blankets this year.

“We’re pleased to announce 213 blankets even though we had a goal of 100 which is tied to our centennial year of a 100 blankets which we greatly exceeded.” Rick Macak – President Beckley Rotary Club



“It’s a huge blessing to the warming center. Rotary has provided a wonderful resource to that initiative. Our guests are welcomed at the warming center anytime the temperatures reaches 15 degree, including the wind-chill.” Trena Dacal – Executive Director Southern West Virginia United Way

With the month of January with more cold days then warm, Dacal said the warming center has been utilized 16 times already. In 2020 when the center was established, it was only used 4 times. Dacal said those who come in to the warming centers can take the blankets with them as well. She says drives like these are so important to her center.

If you’d like to reach out to donate a blanket to the United Way Warming Center, contact them directly at (304) 253-2111 or on Facebook here. The Beckley Warming Center is located at 217 South Heber Street in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church.