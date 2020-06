PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS)- Route 20 in Summers County between Lillybridge and Pipestem is shut down due to flooding.

Dispatchers said a about water rushing in along Route 20 call came in around 3:41 p.m. They told 59 News first responders had to shut the road.

Dispatchers said Summers County Volunteer Fire Department and Pipestem volunteer fire department responded.

They don’t know how long the road will be closed at this time. It’s recommended to avoid the area.