Route 219 in Greenbrier County closed to down trees, and wires

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Damage from severe weather forced one Greenbrier County highway to be shut down.

Route 219 is closed at Spring Creek Stn. Road due to down trees and wires.

Greenbrier Emergency Management urges drivers to take an alternate route while they work to clear the roads.

